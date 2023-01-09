1,806 total views, 1 views today

Injury update – Johnny Sexton set to be fit for the Six Nations after sustaining an injury against Connacht.

Johnny Sexton: suffered a cheekbone injury against Connacht Rugby and had a procedure last week and will be unavailable for the Gloucester game and will be further assessed next week but is expected to be back ahead of the Six Nations

Tadhg Furlong: has recovered from his ankle injury but had a minor setback last week in training with an unrelated calf injury and will be unavailable for selection this week as a result but is expected to be back ahead of the Six Nations

Charlie Ngatai: suffered a hamstring injury in the game against Ospreys and will be unavailable this week

There are no further updates on:

Luke McGrath (ankle), Max Deegan (ankle), Ed Byrne (knee), Jason Jenkins (hamstring), Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee)

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com